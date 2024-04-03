Helen Hunt to Star in Harold Pinter’s Betrayal at the Goodman Theatre

The Chicago theater company has announced its 2024-2025 season.

Oscar winner Helen Hunt will return to the stage in a new production of Harold Pinter’s Betrayal at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre.

Staged by Goodman artistic director Susan V. Booth, Betrayal will be part of the Goodman’s 2024-25 season, running February 8-March 16. Further casting is still to be announced. it marks Hunt’s Goodman Theatre debut.

Also on tap for the Goodman’s new season in the Albert Theatre: Henry Godinez will direct Lawrence and Lee’s Inherit the Wind (September 14-October 13, 2024); Lileana Blain-Cruz will helm Zora Howard’s new play Bust (April 19-May 18, 2025), and Lili-Anne Brown will direct the musical The Color Purple (June 21-July 27, 2025).

In the smaller Owen Theatre, Malkia Stampley stages Primary Trust by Eboni Booth (October 5-November 3); Tyrone Phillips directs James Ijames’s Pulitzer-winning Fat Ham (January 11-February 23); and David Cromer helms a new play by Jordan Harrison (May 2025).

Further information about each show will be announced in the coming months.