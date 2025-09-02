Hannah Cruz, Bryce Pinkham, and More Join Chess on Broadway

Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher star in this new Broadway revival.

Full casting has been revealed for the new Broadway revival of Chess, starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher.

As previously announced, Tveit will play Freddie Trumper, Michele is Florence Vassey, and Christopher is Anatoly Sergievsky. They will be joined by Hannah Cruz as Svetlana, Bradley Dean as Molokov, Sean Allan Krill as Walter, and Bryce Pinkham as The Arbiter.

The ensemble includes Kyla Louise Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Regine Sophia and Katie Webber.

The story of a Cold War-era chess tournament between an American and a Soviet, Chess has a score by ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Tim Rice, and a new book by Danny Strong. This production is be directed by Michael Mayer, with choreography by Lorin Latarro, orchestrations by by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer, and music supervision by Usifer.

Chess will have scenic design byDavid Rockwell, costume design by Tom Broecker, lighting design by Kevin Adams, sound design by John Shivers and video design by Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini. Johanna McKeon will serve as Associate Director and Travis Waldschmidt will serve as Associate Choreographer.

Performances begin October 15 at the Imperial Theatre, with opening night set for November 16.

Chess was originally released as a concept album in 1984, before having a three-year run in London’s West End, with a book by Rice. A significantly different Broadway production, featuring a book by Richard Nelson, ran for two months in 1988. The musical is best known for the hit pop song, “One Night in Bangkok.”

Strong’s book adaptation, directed by Mayer, premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2018, a production in which Dean, Krill, and Pinkham starred.