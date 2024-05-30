Hal Linden and Marilu Henner to Star in The Journals of Adam and Eve

Hal Linden (Barney Miller) and Marilu Henner (Taxi) will star in The Journals of Adam and Eve, a new comedy by Ed. Weinberger (The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Taxi), which will run this summer July 10-28 at the Sheen Center. Amy Anders Corcoran (The Little Mermaid on the Disney Wish) will direct.

The Journals of Adam and Eve tells the world’s first love story, chronicling Adam and Eve’s story from their first date to their twilight years, and from bachelor and bachelorette to being the world’s first parents.