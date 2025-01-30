Hadestown Proshot to Be Filmed in London With Original Broadway Stars for Future Release

The quintet will join the West End production in February.

Hadestown will be filmed live at London’s Lyric Theatre for future release, producers have announced.

The West End production will be shot across three performances on February 28 and March 1. Original cast members Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), and Patrick Page (Hades), who join the company for a six-week run February 12-March 9, will have their performances immortalized

The proshot will also feature Bella Brown, Madeline Charlemagne, and Allie Daniel as Fates, Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short as Workers, and Lucinda Buckley, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, and Miriam Nyarko as swings.

With a Tony-winning score by Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades.

The Hadestown creative team includes David Neumann (Choreography), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Michael Krass (Costume Design), Bradley King (Lighting Design), Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (Sound Design), Liam Robinson (Music supervision and Vocal Arrangements), Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (Arrangements and Orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (Dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director & Associate Music Supervisor).

No release date has been announced.