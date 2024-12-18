Hadestown Original Broadway Stars to Reunite for West End Production

The quintet will take the West End by storm in February.

The original Broadway stars of Hadestown will reunite for a limited run in the West End production.

Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), and Patrick Page (Hades) are set to take the stage at the Lyric Theatre for five weeks, February 12-March 9.

All five actors appeared during the musical’s pre-Broadway engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

Hadestown, which has book, music, and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and his wife Persephone.