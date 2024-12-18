TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Hadestown Original Broadway Stars to Reunite for West End Production

The quintet will take the West End by storm in February.

Alex Wood

Alex Wood

David Gordon

David Gordon

| West End |

December 18, 2024

haddys
Patrick Page, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, and Amber Gray in Hadestown
(© Matthew Murphy)

The original Broadway stars of Hadestown will reunite for a limited run in the West End production.

Reeve Carney (Orpheus), Eva Noblezada (Eurydice), Tony winner André De Shields (Hermes), Amber Gray (Persephone), and Patrick Page (Hades) are set to take the stage at the Lyric Theatre for five weeks, February 12-March 9.

All five actors appeared during the musical’s pre-Broadway engagement at the National Theatre in 2018.

Hadestown, which has book, music, and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and Hades and his wife Persephone.

Tagged in this Story

Related Articles

See all

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

2 Whoopi Goldberg joins the cast of ANNIE as 'Miss Hannigan' for the holidays. NOW OPEN at The Theater at Madison Square Garden thru January 5. Photo (c) Matt Murphy, 2024 (2)

Watch Whoopi Goldberg Sing "Easy Street" in New Annie Clips

The star plays Miss Hannigan at the Theater at Madison Square Garden.