Hadestown Live London Cast Album to Be Released in December

The album features vocals from Dónal Finn as Orpheus and Grace Hodgett Young as Eurydice.

A live original West End cast album of Hadestown will be released by Sing It Again Records on Friday, December 6.

Featuring music, lyrics, and book by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell, the award-winning show has direction by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin. Recorded live at the Lyric Theatre during their final matinee performance, the album features vocals from Dónal Finn as Orpheus and Grace Hodgett Young as Eurydice, as well as Melanie La Barrie (as Hermes), Gloria Onitiri (Persephone) and Zachary James (Hades). The three Fates are Madeline Charlemagne, Allie Daniel and Bella Brown. Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, and Christopher Short play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Ryesha Higgs, Miriam Nyarko, and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

Hadestown – Live From London will be available in three physical formats: standard black vinyl, a limited edition deluxe gatefold “pop-up” vinyl, and on CD, as well as on digital download and streaming services.