TheaterMania Logo white orange
Theater News

Grammy Award Winner Kid Harpoon to Create Original Music for Art on Broadway

As previously announced, Art will star Bobby Cannavale, James Corden, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Broadway |

August 11, 2025

Kid Harpoon (© Anthony Pham)
Kid Harpoon
(© Anthony Pham)

Grammy Award winner Kid Harpoon will create original music for the first-ever revival of the Tony Award-winning Art by Yasmina Reza, translated by Christopher Hampton, running August 28-December 21, with an official opening night on September 16, at the Music Box Theatre.

Kid Harpoon won his first Grammy Award for his work on Harry’s House by Harry Styles in 2023, the same year he produced Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers,” which won Record of the Year. He has also collaborated with Lizzo, Florence + the Machine, Inhaler, Kings of Leon, Jessie Ware, David Byrne, and more.

As previously reported, the revival will star Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (The Motherf**ker with the Hat), Tony and Emmy Award winner James Corden (One Man, Two Guvnors), and Tony and Emmy Award winner Neil Patrick Harris (How I Met Your Mother), under the direction of Tony Award nominee Scott Ellis (Take Me Out).

The design team includes set designer David Rockwell, costume designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Jen Schriever, and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman.

Featured In This Story

Related Articles

See all

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

Watch Ethan Hawke Channel Lorenz Hart in the Trailer for Blue Moon

The movie also stars Margaret Qualley, Bobby Cannavale, and Andrew Scott.