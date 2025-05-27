Graham Phillips to Play Seymour in Little Shop, Reuniting With Elizabeth Gillies

Phillips and Gillies previously starred together in the original Broadway cast of 13: The Musical.

Graham Phillips (Sunday in the Park With George, Riverdale) will play Seymour in the revival of Little Shop of Horrors, now in its sixth year off-Broadway at the Westside Theatre.

Phillips reunites with former 13: The Musical co-star Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious, Dynasty), who extends her run as Audrey. Phillips played Evan and Gillies played Lucy in 13 on Broadway in 2008. They will appear together in Little Shop of Horrors for performances June 17-July 27.

Gillies currently stars in the production opposite Milo Manheim (Disney’s Zombies franchise, School Spirits) as Seymour, through June 1. Between June 3 and June 15, the roles of Seymour and Audrey will be played by a rotating cast of current company members: Jeff Sears and Morgan Ashley Bryant (June 3-5), Weston Chandler Long and Morgan Ashley Bryant (June 6-8), and Johnny Newcomb and Daria Pilar Redus (June 10-15).

The current cast also includes Jeremy Kushnier (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Dr. Orin Scrivello DDS, Reg Rogers (Merrily We Roll Along) as Mushnik, Major Attaway as the voice of Audrey II, Hailey Thomas as Ronnette, Daria Pilar Redus as Crystal, and Morgan Ashley Bryant as Chiffon, as well as Weston Chandler Long, Savannah Lee Birdsong, Christine Wanda, Aveena Sawyer, Jeff Sears, Michael Iannucci, Jonothon Lyons, Noel MacNeal, Johnny Newcomb, and Jon Riddleberger.

Featuring a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken, the Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning revival of Little Shop of Horrors is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer.

The design team includes scenic designer Julian Crouch, lighting designer Bradley King, costume designer Tom Broecker, sound designer Jessica Paz, puppet designer Nicholas Mahon, and hair and makeup designer Tommy Kurzman. Original puppet design is by Martin P. Robinson, with puppets by Monkey Boys Productions. Will Van Dyke serves as music supervisor, orchestrator, and arranger.