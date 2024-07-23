Goodspeed Announces Cast for New Musical Maggie

The cast includes Christine Dwyer, Terra C. MacLeod, Sam Primack, Ryan Duncan, and more.

Goodspeed Musicals announces casting for the US premiere of Maggie, running at the Goodspeed, August 23-October 20 in East Haddam, Connecticut.

Featuring a book by Toronto-based book writer, playwright, and lyricist Matt Murray and Scottish-born singer-songwriter Johnny Reid, Maggie spans over 20 years and is about a Scottish mother’s unbreakable love for her three sons. After suffering the unthinkable loss of her husband, Maggie must rely on her strength, sense of humor, and fiercely loyal friends to protect her family from a harsh and changing world. The pop-folk score is by Johnny Reid, Matt Murray, and Bob Foster. Lyrics are by Reid and Murray.

The musical features Christine Dwyer (Wicked) as Maggie, Terra C. MacLeod (Chicago) as Betty, Sophia Clarke as Sadie, Kennedy Caughell (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Jean, Wes Williams as Tommy, Jeffrey Kringer (About Love) as Shug, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen) as Wee Jimmy, Ryan Duncan (Shrek) as Uncle Charles, and Matt Faucher (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Tam.

The ensemble will feature Jodi Bluestein, Anthony Festa, Lyda Jade Harlan, Brian Michael Hoffman, Joshua Kring, Emma McGlinchy, Paul Scanlan, Sonya Venugopal, and Nick Ziobro. Swings for this production are Jenna Bienvenue and Nathan Quay Thomas.

Maggie will be directed by Mary Francis Moore, artistic director of Theatre Aquarius, and choreographed by EJ Boyle (Leopoldstadt) with music supervision by Bob Foster and music direction by Goodspeed’s resident music director Adam Souza.

The creative team also includes Tony Award-winning scenic designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Emily Rebholz, lighting designer Japhy Weideman, sound designer Jay Hilton, wigs and hair designer Tommy Kurzman, and orchestrator Bob Foster.