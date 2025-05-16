Good Night, and Good Luck Sets Live Television Broadcast on CNN

George Clooney stars in his stage adaptation of his film.

Good Night, and Good Luck, the new play by George Clooney and Grant Heslov, directed by David Cromer, will be broadcast live on CNN on June 7 at 7pm.

Based on the 2929 Entertainment and Participant film of the same name and written by the same authors, Good Night, and Good Luck stars Clooney as Edward R. Murrow. Clooney and Heslov won the Outer Critics Circle’s 2025 John Gassner Award for New American Play, and Clooney is Tony nominated for his performance.

Also in the company are Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William S. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, and Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine.

R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros round out the ensemble.

The creative team for Good Night, and Good Luck includes Scott Pask (scenic design), Heather Gilbert (lighting design), David Bengali (video/projections design), Daniel Kluger (sound design), Brenda Abbandandolo (costume design), Leah J. Loukas (hair & wig design), Gigi Buffington (voice & dialect), and Bryan Carter (music supervision).