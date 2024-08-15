Gingold Theatrical Group Announces Production of George Bernard Shaw's The Devil's Disciple

This will be the first New York City production in 16 years.

Gingold Theatrical Group (GTG) has announced the first New York City production in 16 years of The Devil’s Disciple by George Bernard Shaw. Directed by David Staller, who also wrote the new adaptation, The Devil’s Disciple will play in Theatre Two at Theatre Row from October 15-November 23, with an opening night on November 3.

The Devil’s Disciple is a historical adventure comedy set in 1777 in New Hampshire when one determined woman and two confused men try to ensure a Democratic future.

Gingold Theatrical Group will present this traditionally male-driven story with a cast of five diverse women who will interchangeably play all the roles to more fully embrace Shaw’s examination of the struggle for women’s rights in this country. Casting will be announced at a later date.

The Devil’s Disciple will feature set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, costume design by Tracy Christensen, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Julian Evans, and property design by Nicole Rozanski.