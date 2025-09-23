TheaterMania Logo white orange
Photo Flash

Get a First Look at Mint Theater's American Premiere of Crooked Cross

The play is based on Sally Carson’s 1934 novel.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| Off-Broadway |

September 23, 2025

(l to r) Samuel Adams, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Katie Firth, Liam Craig, and Jakob Winter (© Todd Cerveris Photography)
Samuel Adams, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Katie Firth, Liam Craig, and Jakob Winter
(© Todd Cerveris Photography)

Mint Theater Company’s American premiere of Sally Carson’s Crooked Cross is currently in previews at Theatre Row, with an official opening night set for October 9 and a limited run scheduled through November 1. Artistic director Jonathan Bank directs Carson’s dramatization of her 1934 novel of the same name.

(l to r) Ella Stevens and Gavin Michaels (© Todd Cerveris Photography)
Ella Stevens and Gavin Michaels
(© Todd Cerveris Photography)

The cast features Samuel Adams, Liam Craig, Katie Firth, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Ben Millspaugh, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, and Jakob Winter.

(l to r) Gavin Michaels, Jack Mastrianni, and Ella Stevens (© Todd Cerveris Photography)
Gavin Michaels, Jack Mastrianni, and Ella Stevens
(© Todd Cerveris Photography)

Crooked Cross is about the Klugers, living in a quaint village in the Bavarian mountainside between Christmas 1932 and June 1933. Lexa Kluger is engaged to Moritz Weissmann, a Jewish doctor and Lexa’s brothers, Helmy and Erich, are becoming increasingly involved with the Nazi party.

(l to r) Gavin Michaels, Ella Stevens, and Jack Mastrianni (© Todd Cerveris Photography)
Gavin Michaels, Ella Stevens, and Jack Mastrianni
(© Todd Cerveris Photography)

The creative team includes scenic designer Alexander Woodward, costume designer Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting designer Christian DeAngelis, sound designer Sean Hagerty, prop designer Chris Fields, projection designer Joey Moro, and dramaturg Amy Stoller.

(l to r) Samuel Adams and Ben Millspaugh (© Todd Cerveris Photography)
Samuel Adams and Ben Millspaugh
(© Todd Cerveris Photography)

Featured In This Story

Tagged in this Story

Latest Reviews

See all

Theater News & discounts

Get the best deals and latest updates on theater and shows by signing up for TheaterMania's newsletter today!

Latest Videos

Screenshot 2025 09 24 124541

Watch the Final Wicked: For Good Trailer

The movie will be released on November 21.