Get a First Look at Mint Theater's American Premiere of Crooked Cross

Mint Theater Company’s American premiere of Sally Carson’s Crooked Cross is currently in previews at Theatre Row, with an official opening night set for October 9 and a limited run scheduled through November 1. Artistic director Jonathan Bank directs Carson’s dramatization of her 1934 novel of the same name.

The cast features Samuel Adams, Liam Craig, Katie Firth, Jack Mastrianni, Gavin Michaels, Ben Millspaugh, Douglas Rees, Ella Stevens, and Jakob Winter.

Crooked Cross is about the Klugers, living in a quaint village in the Bavarian mountainside between Christmas 1932 and June 1933. Lexa Kluger is engaged to Moritz Weissmann, a Jewish doctor and Lexa’s brothers, Helmy and Erich, are becoming increasingly involved with the Nazi party.

The creative team includes scenic designer Alexander Woodward, costume designer Hunter Kaczorowski, lighting designer Christian DeAngelis, sound designer Sean Hagerty, prop designer Chris Fields, projection designer Joey Moro, and dramaturg Amy Stoller.