Geffen Playhouse’s 2024-25 Season Includes Rainn Wilson in Waiting for Godot

Geffen Playhouse announced six productions for its 2024-25 season, the inaugural season from Geffen Playhouse artistic director Tarell Alvin McCraney. The lineup will feature a mix of classics and new co-productions, as well as Los Angeles, West Coast, and world premieres.

The season will launch in its Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater with a 20th anniversary production of Tarell Alvin McCraney’s The Brothers Size, a co-production with the Shed, performed in the round and directed by Bijan Sheibani. The play exploring the bonds of brotherhood in the Deep South will run August 14-September 8.

The season also includes a reimagining of Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot featuring Conor Lovett (Versailles) and Rainn Wilson (The Office), with additional casting to be announced. The production directed by Judy Hegarty Lovett and produced in association with Gare St Lazare Ireland will run November 6-December 15 in the Gil Cates Theater.

The season also includes the Los Angeles premiere of the autobiographical Dragon Lady, written and performed by Sara Porkalob (1776) and directed by Andrew Russell, in the Gil Cates Theater September 4-October 6; Michael Frayn’s farce Noises Off directed by Anna D. Shapiro (August: Osage County) in a co-production with Steppenwolf Theatre Company, running January 29-March 2, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater; and the West Coast premiere of a.k. payne’s Furlough’s Paradise, directed by Tinashe Kajese-Bolden, running in the Gil Cates Theater April 16, 2025-May 18, 2025.

The season will conclude with the world premiere of Jake Brasch’s The Reservoir, directed by Shelley Butler in partnership with Denver Center for the Performing Arts & Alliance Theatre. The play about a young man’s journey to get sober with the help of his four lovable grandparents will run June 18, 2025-July 20, 2025, in the Gil Cates Theater.

In addition to a performance space for select ticketed Geffen Playhouse productions, the Geffen’s intimate Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater will take on a new role under McCraney’s artistic leadership as a dedicated space primarily for creative experimentation and development of new works, including workshops, readings, and collaborations with the creative community across all disciplines.