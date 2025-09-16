Gavin Creel's Walk on Through to Release Cast Recording

The album will drop on the anniversary of Creel’s passing.

A live cast recording of Gavin Creel’s musical Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will be released on digital platforms on September 30, the first anniversary of his death.

Originally commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Live Arts department, Walk on Through is a collection of 16 original songs inspired by different works in the Met’s collection. It was recorded live at the end of its run at MCC Theater in early 2024.

On the album, Creel is joined by cast members Sasha Allen, Madeline Benson, Chris Peters, Ryan Vasquez, and Scott Wasserman. The album is produced by Benson and Peters and executive produced by Sara Bareilles.

Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice was directed by Linda Goodrich, with scenic design by I. Javier Ameijeiras, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Alex Neumann, projection design by David Bengali, and orchestrations and arrangements by Madeline Benson, Chris Peters, and Scott Wasserman. Benson is the Music Director and Scott Wasserman was the Electronic Music Designer.