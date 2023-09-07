Gavin Creel’s Museum-Inspired Walk on Through Sets Off-Broadway Run

Creel will bring his new musical to MCC Theater in November.

Tony winner Gavin Creel will bring his new musical Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice to MCC Theater’s Frankel Theater for an off-Broadway run, November 13-December 10. Creel will be joined by Sasha Allen, Madeline Benson, Chris Peters, Ryan Vasquez, and Scott Wasserman.

Originally commissioned by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Live Arts department, Walk on Through is a collection of Creel’s original songs inspired by a different work in the Met’s collection.

Walk on Through: Confessions of a Museum Novice will feature scenic design by I. Javier Ameijeiras, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, sound design by Alex Neumann projection design by David Bengali, and orchestrations and arrangements by Madeline Benson, Chris Peters, and Scott Wasserman. Madeline Benson is the Music Director and Scott Wasserman is the Electronic Music Designer.

The show was developed at the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center and is directed by Linda Goodrich.