Gavin Creel and Brian Stokes Mitchell to Be Honored at Drama Desk Awards

Gavin Creel will posthumously receive the Harold S. Prince Award for Lifetime Achievement, and Brian Stokes Mitchell will receive the William Wolf Award at the 69th Annual Drama Desk Awards, being held on Sunday, June 1, at NYU Skirball. The ceremony will be hosted by Debra Messing and Tituss Burgess.

Since 2020, the Drama Desk has honored the memory of legendary director and producer Harold Prince with the presentation of the Harold S. Prince Award, recognizing an individual for a lifetime achievement of outstanding contributions to the New York theater.

The William Wolf Award commemorates the career of the late entertainment journalist and longtime president of the Drama Desk, recognizing individuals or entities whose achievements represent extraordinary, commendable contributions to the high standards, innovativeness, and/or humane character of the industry, including instances of unusual largesse and/or giving back to the entertainment community.

The Drama Desk Awards are the only major New York City theater awards that recognize Broadway, off-Broadway, and off-off Broadway productions in the same categories. The Drama Desk Awards are voted on by theater critics, journalists, editors, and publishers covering theater.

David Barbour and Charles Wright are the Drama Desk co-presidents. The 2024-25 Drama Desk nominating committee comprises chair Martha Wade Steketee, Linda Armstrong, Dan Dinero, Peter Filichia, Kenji Fujishima, Raven Snook, and Charles Wright, ex-officio.