Out of the Box Theatrics, in association with The StoryLine Project, LLC, Bryan McCaffrey, and Leah Michalos, has announced the complete cast and creative team for the world premiere of Beau the Musical, conceived and written by Douglas Lyons (Chicken and Biscuits), with music by Ethan D. Pakchar and Lyons, and lyrics by Lyons.

Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes (Spamalot), with music supervision by Chris Gurr (Back to the Future: The Musical), the production runs June 6-July 27 at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theater).

In Beau the Musical, eight actor-musicians tell the story of Ace Baker, a young queer man whose life is forever changed when he discovers his deceased grandfather is actually still alive.

The cast features Matt Rodin (Company national tour) as Ace Baker, Chris Blisset (Bloodsong of Love) as Beau, Amelia Cormack (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) as Raven, Andrea Goss (Cabaret) as Nurse/Karina/Le-Ann, Cory Jeacoma (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Ferris, Miyuki Miyagi as Daphney, Derek J. Stoltenberg as Dennis, and Matt Wolpe (Finding Neverland) as Larry. Seth Eliser, Tyler Donovan McCall, Pearl Rhein, and Lauren Jeanne Thomas are standbys.

The creative team includes scenic designer Daniel Allen, costume designer Devario D. Simmons, lighting designer Adam Honoré, sound designer Jordana Brenica, prop designer Sean Frank, and intimacy coordinator Kimi Handa Brown.