Full Cast Announced for North American Tour of Some Like It Hot

The producers of Some Like It Hot have announced the full cast for the upcoming North American tour, launching on September 20 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY.

Leading the tour are Matt Loehr (The Book of Mormon) as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell (America’s Got Talent) as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Six) as Sugar, Edward Juvier (Les Misérables) as Osgood, Tarra Conner Jones (A Strange Loop) as Sweet Sue, Jamie LaVerdiere (The Producers) as Mulligan, Devon Goffman (Jersey Boys) as Spats, and Devon Hadsell (Some Like it Hot original Broadway company) as Minnie.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Ayla Allen, Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Darien Crago, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Rachael Britton Hart, Devin Holloway, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Brianna Kim, Stephen Michael Langton, Jay Owens, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome, Michael Skrzek, and Tommy Sutter.

Based on the classic film in which two musicians are forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit, Some Like it Hot features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) and Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray), and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

The creative team also includes set designer Scott Pask, costume designer Gregg Barnes, lighting designer Natasha Katz, sound designer Brian Ronan, hair designer Josh Marquette, makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira, Christian Borle and Joe Farrell (additional material), music supervisors Mary-Mitchell Campbell and Darryl Archibald, music coordinator Kristy Norter, orchestrators Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, vocal arranger Marc Shaiman, and dance and incidental music arranger Glen Kelly. The production team also includes associate director Steve Bebout, associate choreographer John MacInnis, and production management Juniper Street Productions. The orchestra is led by music director Mark Binns.