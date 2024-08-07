Full Cast Announced for Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song

The producers of Gerard Alessandrini’s Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole A Song announced the full cast for the return of the musical parody. Performances start on August 30 at THEATER555, with an official opening on September 19.

A.J. Holmes (Kimberly Akimbo, The Book of Mormon) and Sasha Hutchings (Nine, Hamilton) join the previously announced Chris Collins-Pisano (Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation) and Jenny Lee Stern (Rocky). Fred Barton, Forbidden Broadway’s original 1982 music director, rounds out the cast as musical director/pianist.

Created, written, and directed by Gerard Alessandrini, with choreography by Gerry McIntyre, Forbidden Broadway: Merrily We Stole a Song skewers recent Broadway shows including Hell’s Kitchen, Stereophonic, The Outsiders, Cabaret, The Great Gatsby, Back to the Future, The Wiz, and Merrily We Roll Along. In addition, there will be sendups of actors including Roger Bart, Patti LuPone, Eddie Redmayne, Daniel Radcliffe, Ariana DeBose, and Jeremy Jordan. This version will also roast the 2024 Tony Awards, and will include some numbers from Alessandrini’s recent Forbidden Sondheim.

The creative team also includes set designer Glenn Bassett, costume designer Dustin Cross, lighting designer Joan Racho-Jansen, sound designer Andy Evan Cohen, and hair and wigs designer Ian Joseph.