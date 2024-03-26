First Look at Disney’s Hercules in Hamburg

The Stage Entertainment and Disney Theatrical production of Hercules is having its world premiere at Stage Theater Neue Flora Hamburg, Germany, where it opened on Sunday, March 24.

Hercules is a musical adventure based on the 1997 Disney animated film with a score by eight-time Oscar winner Alan Menken, who added new songs for the stage, and Tony winner David Zippel and a book by Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie) and Kwame Kwei-Armah (artistic director of London’s Young Vic).

Get a first look at the German production with the video below.

This world-premiere production is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw (Aladdin) and co-choreographer Tanisha Scott, with set and additional video design by Dane Laffrey, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, sound design by Kai Harada, and costume design by Gregg Barnes and Sky Switser. The production team also includes video designer George Reeve, puppet designer James Oritz, hairstyles and wigs designer Mia M. Neal, makeup designer Kirk Cambridge-Del Pesche, and special effects designer Jeremy Chernick. The music team is led by music supervisor and arranger Michael Kosarin, with orchestrations by Danny Troob and Joseph Joubert and dance arrangements by David Chase.

Previous stage versions of the musical were performed at the Public Theater in 2019 and at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey in 2023.