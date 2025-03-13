First Listen: Darren Criss and Helen J Shen Sing "Goodbye, My Room" From Maybe Happy Ending Album

The cast recording comes out on March 14.

Ghostlight Records will release the original cast recording of Broadway’s Maybe Happy Ending on Friday, March 14. We’ve got a first listen of stars Darren Criss and Helen J Shen singing “Goodbye, My Room.” Listen below:

Written by Will Aronson and Hue Park, the musical stars Criss and Shen as a pair of retired service robots who embark on a cross-country trip and fall in love. They’re joined by Dez Duron and Marcus Choi, alongside understudies Steven Huynh, Hannah Kevitt, Daniel May, and Christopher James Tamayo.

Directed by Michael Arden, the show has music direction by John Yun, music supervision by Deborah Abramson, sets and video design by Dane Laffrey, video design by George Reeve, costumes by Clint Ramos, lighting by Ben Stanton, and sound by Peter Hylenski.

The album is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, Will Aronson, and Hue Park. Hard copies of the recording will be available beginning May 16 and a vinyl edition is due June 13.

To stream or download the album, or pre-order the CD and vinyl editions, click here.

Maybe Happy Ending runs at the Belasco Theatre.