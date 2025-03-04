TheaterMania Logo white orange
First Broadway Revival of Mamma Mia! Opening This Summer

I have dream that the show is returning to NYC.

David Gordon

David Gordon

| Broadway |

March 4, 2025

Mamma Mia
Jalynn Steele, Christine Sherrill, and Carly Sackolove in the current national tour of Mamma Mia
(© Joan Marcus)

The beloved international hit Mamma Mia! is returning to its original Broadway home this summer, playing a six-month run at the Winter Garden Theatre beginning Saturday, August 2. Opening night is set for August 14.

The original Broadway run of Mamma Mia! played for 14 years and 5,773 performances at the Winter Garden and then the Broadhurst. It is the ninth-longest-running show of all time.

With music and lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson, directed by Phyllida Lloyd, and choreographed by Anthony Van Laast. The production has sets and costumes by Mark Thompson, with lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material, and arrangements by Martin Koch.

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The run is currently scheduled to conclude on February 1, 2026.

