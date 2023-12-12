Felicity Huffman Will Make U.K. Stage Debut in Taylor Mac’s Hir

Felicity Huffman, known for her roles in Transamerica and Desperate Housewives, is set to make her U.K. stage debut in the revival of Taylor Mac’s Hir, which will run at Park Theatre from February 15 to March 16.

The comedy, opening at Park Theatre in 2024, follows prodigal son Isaac who returns home from war to find his family transformed by domestic revolution. The patriarchy has fallen, and Paige (Huffman), liberated from an oppressive marriage, is on a crusade to tear apart the old regimes. The play was first seen in the U.K. at the Bush Theatre in 2017, with a cast including Arthur Darvill.

Directed by critically acclaimed director Steven Kunis, the production will also feature Steffan Cennydd as Isaac, Thalía Dudek as Max, and Simon Startin as Arnold.

Huffman said today, “I’m honored to get to work with Steve Kunis and to perform at the Park Theatre. As an ardent fan of Taylor Mac I’m so thrilled I get to act in one of Taylor’s brilliant plays. I studied in London back in the palaeolithic era and it has been a dream of mine to come back here and work someday. I’m a lucky gal.”

The production team includes Ceci Calf for set and costume design, Ryan Joseph Stafford for lighting design, Claire Llewellyn for fight and intimacy direction, and Becky Parris for casting.