Exclusive First Listen: “The Top Dog Strut” From Electro-Swing Musical Whisper Darkly

Whisper Darkly is a new musical by Andrew Gerle (score) and DJ Salisbury (book) that blends 1920s jazz with 21st-century electronic dance music to tell a story about a significant encounter in a speakeasy. The concept album drops February 23 and features performances by Keri René Fuller (Six), Brad Oscar (The Producers), and Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera), Alli Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo), and Claybourne Elder (Company). You can pre-order the album here. And while you wait, you can get a first listen of Elder and others singing “The Top Dog Strut” below: