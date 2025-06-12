Ethan Slater to Play Marcel Marceau at Classic Stage Company

The 2025-26 season at Classic Stage will also feature a revival of Stephen Schwartz The Baker’s Wife and the New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final play, The Emporium.

Classic Stage Company has announced three productions for its upcoming 2025-26 season, which will kick off in October with a revival of The Baker’s Wife. With a book by Joseph Stein (Fiddler on the Roof) and a score by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), the musical is based on the film La Femme du Boulanger by Marcel Pagnol and Jean Giono, and follows the intrigue enveloping a baker and his wife in a small French village. Gordon Greenberg will direct the production.

In February, CSC will host the world premiere of Ethan Slater and Marshall Pailet’s Marcel on the Train. Slater (the Wicked movies) stars as the great French mime Marcel Marceau in this new play that will examine his youth resisting Nazi occupation and guiding French Jews to safety. Pailet will direct. Slater last appeared at CSC in 2021 as the Balladeer in the off-Broadway revival of Assassins.

In May, CSC will mount the long-awaited New York premiere of Thornton Wilder’s final (and unfinished) play, The Emporium, which has been completed by playwright Kirk Lynn. Wilder is the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of Our Town and The Skin of Our Teeth. This completed version of The Emporium made its world premiere in 2024 with Houston’s Alley Theatre. Rob Melrose, that company’s artistic director, directs this off-Broadway production.

CSC will also continue theRediscovery Readings series throughout the season, this year celebrating the art of suspense.

Exact performance dates and casting will be announced later.