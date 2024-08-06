Etai Benson, Talia Suskauer, and More Join Ogunquit Playhouse’s Little Shop of Horrors

Ogunquit Playhouse announced the full cast for its production of Little Shop of Horrors, featuring a book and lyrics by Howard Ashman, music by Alan Menken, and based on the film by Roger Corman, with a screenplay by Charles Griffith. Directed by Hunter Foster, the musical runs August 22-September 21 at the Ogunquit Playhouse.

Joining the previously announced Latrice Royale as carnivorous plant Audrey II are Etai Benson (The Band’s Visit) as the meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn, Talia Suskauer (Wicked) as Audrey, Adam Heller (Some Like It Hot) as Mr. Mushnik, Edward Watts (The Book of Mormon) as Orin Scrivello, Chelsea Hooker as Crystal, Briana Brooks as Ronette, and Olivia Elease Hardy (Kimberly Akimbo) as Chiffon.

The ensemble will include Nick Davis, Joseph Ryan Harrington, and Jackson Kanawha Perry. Understudies are Ray DeMattis for Mr. Mushnik, Diva LaMarr for Audrey II, Amirah Joy Lomax for Crystal/Ronette/Chiffon, and Christian Probst for Seymour/Orin.

The production will feature choreography by Mara Newbery Greer, music direction by Dan Pardo, original scenic design by Scott Pask, additional scenic design by Nate Bertone, lighting design by Richard Latta, costume design by Dustin Cross and Bryce Turgeon, sound design by Kevin Heard, and wig/hair and makeup design by Roxanne De Luna.