Latrice Royal Will Play Audrey II in Little Shop of Horrors at Ogunquit Playhouse

Latrice Royale (RuPaul’s Drag Race) has been cast as the voice of Audrey II, the carnivorous plant, in Little Shop of Horrors at Ogunquit Playhouse. Directed by Hunter Foster, Little Shop of Horrors runs August 22–September 21.

Latrice Royale has appeared on multiple incarnations of RuPaul’s Drag Race, including RuPaul’s Drag U and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. She is one of four hosts in the newest season of HBO’s Emmy-winning unscripted series We’re Here. In January 2021, she made history by becoming the first drag queen to appear in drag on the QVC network. She has also been on London’s West End in DeathDrop. She was a keynote speaker on the steps of the State Capitol Building of the State of Florida, speaking out against anti-drag legislation as part of the Drag Queen March in 2023.

With book and lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken, based on the film by Roger Corman with screenplay by Charles Griffith, Little Shop of Horrors is about a meek floral assistant named Seymour Krelborn who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names “Audrey II,” after his coworker crush.

Full casting will be announced at a later date.