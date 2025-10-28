Erika Henningsen and Ramin Karimloo to Star in Jane Eyre Concert

The cast for the one-night-only concert also includes Marc Kudisch, Emily Skinner, and Elizabeth Stanley.

Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced that the next production in its Broadway Series will be a semi-staged concert performance of Jane Eyre on Sunday, February 15, at David Geffen Hall in Lincoln Center.

Based on the classic novel by Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre was adapted for the stage by John Caird (Children of Eden), with music and lyrics by Paul Gordon (Daddy Long Legs), and additional lyrics by Caird.

Erika Henningsen (Just in Time) and Ramin Karimloo (Anastasia) lead the cast as Jane Eyre and Edward Fairfax Rochester. The cast also includes Caroline Bowman (Wicked) as Jane’s Mother, Sophie, and Blanche Ingram; David Michael Garry (The Phantom of the Opera) as Robert and the Vicar; Ellen Harvey (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Mrs. Reed, Lady Ingram, and Grace Poole; Marc Kudisch (Assassins) as Mr. Brocklehurst and Richard Mason; Emily Skinner (Side Show) as Abbot and Mrs. Fairfax; and Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill) as Bertha Mason, Miss Scatcherd, and Bessie.

The cast will be joined by the New York City Chamber Orchestra and a 400-voice chorus.

Actor Tony Yazbeck (On the Town) will direct, with Brad Haak serving as music director. The production will feature choreography by Madison Hicks and Yazbeck, scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, sound design by Andrew Keister, lighting design by Ben Stanton, and costume design by Stephanie Mae Fisher.

For ticketing information, click here.