Ensemble Studio Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team for Las Borinqueñas

Ensemble Studio Theatre (EST), The Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, the Latinx Playwrights Circle, and Boundless Theatre Company announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Las Borinqueñas by Nelson Diaz-Marcano and directed by Rebecca Aparicio, running April 3-28 at EST.

The cast features Nicole Betancourt (Orange Is the New Black), Hanna Cheek (GOODBAR), Helen Coxe, Guadalís Del Carmen, Maricelis Galanes, Maribel Martinez (Bees & Honey), Paul Niebanck (Richard III), Ashley Marie Ortiz, and Mike Smith Rivera.

The play is about the history of the birth control pill and takes place in the 1950s in Puerto Rico where María, Fernanda, Yolanda, Rosa, and Chavela are fighting to live full lives in a changing country with crushing societal rules for women. In the United States, Dr. Gregory Pincus is on the verge of perfecting a miracle that could give them freedom, if only he could find test subjects to participate in preliminary trials.

The production features scenic design by Gerardo Díaz Sánchez, costume design by Tina McCartney, lighting design María Cristina Fusté, projections design by Milton M. Cordero, sound design by Daniela Hart, Bailey Trierweiler, Noel Nichols, and Uptown Works, and props design by Caitlyn Murphy.