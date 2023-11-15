Emilie Kouatchou, Robert Lenzi, and More to Star in Ogunquit Playhouse’s The Sound of Music

The Music Hall and Ogunquit Playhouse announced the cast for their production of The Sound of Music, running November 29-December 17 at the Music Hall in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Sound of Music stars Emilie Kouatchou (The Phantom of the Opera) as Maria and Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting) as Captain von Trapp, with Allison Blackwell (The Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess), Barrett Foa (Avenue Q), Spencer Larue (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kate Loprest (First Date), and Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice).

The cast will also feature Jade April, Tommy Betz, Alexander Brown, Ella Capetta, Carlyn Connolly, Nathaniel Cummons, Clara Curtis, Chloe Ferraro, Alyssa Giannetti, Jack Hogan, Benjamin Howes, Sophia Kaiafas, Mary Malaney, Josie Marzilli, Jack Mastrianni, Cassie Maurer, Cassi Mikat, Isabella Pike, Casey Ross, Emily Royer, Paul Scanlan, Molly Scott, Gabriyel Thomas, Scarlett Thomas, Stephen Joshua Thompson, Christina Tompkins, Charlotte Van Ledtje, and Rhys Williams.

The Sound of Music takes place in Austria on the brink of World War II as Maria takes a position as a new governess for the von Trapp family. The 1959 musical features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and a book by Howard Lindsay, and Russel Crouse. This production is directed and choreographed by Anthony C. Daniel with musical direction by Andrew David Sotomayor.

The design team includes scenic designer James Fouchard, lighting designer Richard Latta, costume designer Robin L. McGee, sound designer Justin Stasiw, and wig, hair, and makeup designer Roxanne De Luna.