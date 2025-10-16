Elliot Page, John Cameron Mitchell, and More to Star in New Play Good Sex

A rotating cast will perform this work about intimacy in Brooklyn.

A rotating cast of stars will take the stage in the Powerhouse: International production of Good Sex, a new work by Ireland-based company Dead Centre, with Emilie Pine.

In Good Sex, two actors who’ve never rehearsed together or read the script will present a story of desire, betrayal, and loneliness, joined by an onstage Intimacy Director who will guide them in the art of connection. It is presented over several nights with different actors at Powerhouse ARts in Brooklyn.

Good Sex will be performed by John Cameron Mitchell and Elliot Page (November 6), Morgan Spector and Constance Wu (November 7), and Brandon Flynn and Chris Perfetti (November 8), with a pair of actors still to be announced for November 6.

The production is directed by Ben Kidd, with Bush Moukarzel providing dramaturgy. Liv O’Donoghue, Alexandra Conlon, and Barry McKiernan are also featured, alongside onstage crew members Ciarán Murphy and Eugenia Genunchi.

On the creative team are Aedín Cosgrove (design), Stephen Dodd (lighting), Jenny O’Malley (sound and music), Mae Leahy (costumes), Abigail Kessel (intimacy direction), and Sue Mythen (original intimacy choreography, protocols, and processes).