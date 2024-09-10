Theater News

Elf the Musical Returning to Broadway, Starring Grey Henson

Hailing from London’s West End, the production is directed by Philip Wm. McKinley.

David Gordon

September 10, 2024

2 Grey Henson (credit Rebecca J Michelson)
Grey Henson in a promotional image for Elf the Musical
(© Rebecca J. Michelson)

Elf the Musical will return to Broadway this fall, for a holiday season run at the Marquis Theatre. Performances run November 9-January 4, with opening night set for November 17.

Starring as Buddy the Elf will be Tony nominee Grey Henson of Mean Girls and Shucked. Full casting will be announced at a later date.

This staging of Elf the Musical comes to New York following several engagements in London’s West End. Directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, it has choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Tim Goodchild, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video by Ian William Galloway, and music supervision by Alan Williams.

With a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin and a score by Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, Elf the Musical is inspired by the much-loved 2003 film that starred Will Ferrell, Zooey Deschanel, and James Caan. The stage version premiered in 2010, and hasn’t been seen on Broadway 2013.

