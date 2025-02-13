Dylis Croman and Rema Webb Join the Cast of Chicago

Dylis Croman (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, Fosse) will return to the Broadway company of Chicago in the role of Roxie Hart and Rema Webb (Hell’s Kitchen, Escape to Margaritaville) will also join the cast Matron Mama Morton. They start performances on Monday, February 24 at the Ambassador Theatre for a limited run.

The current cast of Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history, features Erika Jayne as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Nakiya Peterkin as Matron Mama Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart, and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, and Michael Scirrotto.

Featuring a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander, and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie with choreography by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking.