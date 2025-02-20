Duncan Sheik Musical Based on the Manga Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen in the Works

There will be an invitation-only presentation on February 20 and 21 in New York.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen, a new musical based on the Manga graphic novel of the same name by Moyoco Anno, is in development.

The show will feature music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening), a book by Leah Nanako Winkler (God Said This), music direction, conducting, and vocal and incidental music arrangement by Or Matias (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), and direction and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford (Thoroughly Modern Millie).

Moyoco Anno is one of Japan’s most renowned Manga artists, known for her deep exploration of character psychology. Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen is the first Japanese Manga to be adapted into an American musical.

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen will be presented at a private invite industry-only presentation February 20-21 at Gibney Dance.