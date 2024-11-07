The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is currently in performances, with the holiday version starting performances on November 15.

Eric Carle’s story Dream Snow will be added to The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, created and directed by Jonathan Rockefeller.

The show is currently in performances, with Dream Snow joining the lineup for the holiday version, called The Very Hungry Caterpillar Holiday Show, November 15-January 5 at the Duke on 42nd Street at NEW 42 Studios.

In this family holiday show, recommended for audiences from 6 months and up, 75 puppets bring to life four of Eric Carle’s stories, including The Very Hungry Caterpillar and Dream Snow.