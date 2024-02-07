Drama Desk Announces Dates for 2024 Awards

The New York City theater awards are now in their 68th year.

The 68th annual Drama Desk Awards will be presented on Monday, June 10, six days before the 2024 Tony Awards.

Voted on by members of New York’s theatrical press, the Drama Desk Awards recognize outstanding achievement in theater produced on, off, and off-off-Broadway. Major Broadway stars are nominated against actors appearing in shows in 60-seat venues downtown, making for an event that recognizes the full breadth and diversity of talent on New York’s stages.

As was the case last year, all performance categories will be gender-neutral.

To be eligible for consideration for Drama Desk Awards this season, productions must open no later than Thursday, April 25, 2024. The nominations will be announced on Monday, April 29.

Details and venues will be announced in the coming months. Staci Levine will produce this year’s ceremony, as she did last year.

The 2023-2024 Drama Desk Nominating Committee is composted of: Martha Wade Steketee (chair; UrbanExcavations.com), Linda Armstrong (New York Amsterdam News), Daniel Dinero (Theater Is Easy), Peter Filichia (Broadway Radio), Kenji Fujishima (TheaterMania), Margaret Hall (Playbill), and Charles Wright, ex-officio. The co-presidents of the Drama Desk are Charles Wright and David Barbour.