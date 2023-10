Find out when this year’s Tonys will take place.

The 2024 Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 16, at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. As usual, CBS will broadcast the show, and it will also stream live on Paramount Plus.

One week later than normally scheduled, the Tonys are now set to take place on Father’s Day. Nominations will be announced on April 30, with the season cut-off date being April 25.

No host has been announced yet.