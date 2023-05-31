Theater News

Drama Desk Awards Go to Some Like It Hot, Life of Pi, and More

Get the complete list of winners here.

David Gordon
Broadway
broadway and off broadway show news and articles
A scene from Life of Pi on Broadway
(© Matthew Murphy)

Winners of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced. At the top of the list is the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot, which took home eight awards, and the play Life of Pi, which earned four. The full list is below.

Outstanding Play
Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Musical
Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Revival of a Play
The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Parade

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot
Alex Newell, Shucked

Outstanding Direction of a Play
Max Webster, Life of Pi

Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Music
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Outstanding Lyrics
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Book of a Musical
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Music in a Play
Suzan-Lori Parks, Plays for the Plague Year

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Life of Pi

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical|
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers and Willie Williams (video), Prima Facie

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Projection and Video Design
Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Outstanding Wig and Hair
Mia M. Neal, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Solo Performance
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Unique Theatrical Experience
Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Outstanding Fight Choreography
B.H. Barry, Camelot

Outstanding Adaptation
A Doll’s House by Amy Herzog

Outstanding Puppetry
Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award
Stephen McKinley Henderson

Ensemble Award
The cast of Soho Rep’s Public Obscenities – Tashnuva Anan, Abrar Haque, Golam Sarwar Harun, Gargi Mukherjee, NaFis, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Debashis Roy Chowdhury

Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award
Ryan J. Haddad