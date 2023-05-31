Drama Desk Awards Go to Some Like It Hot, Life of Pi, and More
Winners of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced. At the top of the list is the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot, which took home eight awards, and the play Life of Pi, which earned four. The full list is below.
Outstanding Play
Leopoldstadt
Outstanding Musical
Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Revival of a Play
The Piano Lesson
Outstanding Revival of a Musical
Parade
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Choreography
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Music
Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked
Outstanding Lyrics
Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Orchestrations
Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Music in a Play
Suzan-Lori Parks, Plays for the Plague Year
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play
Tim Hatley, Life of Pi
Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical|
Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
Outstanding Costume Design of a Play
Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical
Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play
Natasha Chivers and Willie Williams (video), Prima Facie
Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical
Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd
Outstanding Projection and Video Design
Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
Outstanding Sound Design of a Play
Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical
Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
Outstanding Wig and Hair
Mia M. Neal, Ain’t No Mo’
Outstanding Solo Performance
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Unique Theatrical Experience
Peter Pan Goes Wrong
Outstanding Fight Choreography
B.H. Barry, Camelot
Outstanding Adaptation
A Doll’s House by Amy Herzog
Outstanding Puppetry
Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award
Stephen McKinley Henderson
Ensemble Award
The cast of Soho Rep’s Public Obscenities – Tashnuva Anan, Abrar Haque, Golam Sarwar Harun, Gargi Mukherjee, NaFis, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Debashis Roy Chowdhury
Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award
Ryan J. Haddad