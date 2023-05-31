Drama Desk Awards Go to Some Like It Hot, Life of Pi, and More

Get the complete list of winners here.

Winners of the 67th Annual Drama Desk Awards have been announced. At the top of the list is the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot, which took home eight awards, and the play Life of Pi, which earned four. The full list is below.

Outstanding Play

Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Musical

Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Revival of a Play

The Piano Lesson

Outstanding Revival of a Musical

Parade

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like it Hot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Thomas Kail, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Choreography

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Music

Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, Shucked

Outstanding Lyrics

Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Orchestrations

Charlie Rosen and Bryan Carter, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Music in a Play

Suzan-Lori Parks, Plays for the Plague Year

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Play

Tim Hatley, Life of Pi

Outstanding Scenic Design of a Musical|

Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Outstanding Costume Design of a Play

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Play

Natasha Chivers and Willie Williams (video), Prima Facie

Outstanding Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Outstanding Projection and Video Design

Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Outstanding Sound Design of a Play

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Outstanding Sound Design of a Musical

Scott Lehrer and Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Outstanding Wig and Hair

Mia M. Neal, Ain’t No Mo’

Outstanding Solo Performance

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Unique Theatrical Experience

Peter Pan Goes Wrong

Outstanding Fight Choreography

B.H. Barry, Camelot

Outstanding Adaptation

A Doll’s House by Amy Herzog

Outstanding Puppetry

Nick Barnes and Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Harold Prince Lifetime Achievement Award

Stephen McKinley Henderson

Ensemble Award

The cast of Soho Rep’s Public Obscenities – Tashnuva Anan, Abrar Haque, Golam Sarwar Harun, Gargi Mukherjee, NaFis, Jakeem Dante Powell, and Debashis Roy Chowdhury

Sam Norkin Off-Broadway Award

Ryan J. Haddad