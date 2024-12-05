The sold-out Donmar Warehouse production of Shakespeare’s Macbeth, starring David Tennant (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) and Cush Jumbo (The Taming of the Shrew, The River), will hit movie theaters beginning February 5. Filmed live during its run at the Donmar Warehouse in London, Macbeth will be screened in select theaters across the US and worldwide by Trafalgar Releasing. Click here for a full list of locations and ticketing information.

Watch a trailer of the production directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi) below.

In addition to Tennant as Macbeth and Jumbo as Lady Macbeth, the cast includes Moyo Akandé as Ross, Annie Grace as musician/Gentlewoman, Brian James O’Sullivan as Donalbain/Soldier/Murderer/Musician, Casper Knopf as Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward, Cal MacAninch as Banquo, Kathleen Macinnes as the singer/ensemble, Alasdair Macrae as musician/ensemble, Rona Morison as Lady Macduff, Noof Ousellam as Macduff, Raffi Phillips as Macduff’s Son/Fleance/Young Siward, Jatinder Singh Randhawa as the Porter/Seytan, Ros Watt as Malcolm, and Benny Young as Duncan/the Doctor.