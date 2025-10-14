Discover Monsters, Mayhem, and More on BroadwayHD

With Halloween just a few weeks away, BroadwayHD is prepared to celebrate with a line-up of shows that are available to stream around the world!

In its 10th anniversary year, BroadwayHD is more committed than ever to its mission of providing a home for streamable theatre that can be accessed by fans across the globe.

“The platform is essential in learning about theatre and making it more accessible and inclusive for people too far from Broadway in real life,” say co-founders Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane.

Looking for something new to watch this month? Discover monsters, mayhem, and more in the titles below!

Be one of the first to stream The Shark Is Broken by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, available on BroadwayHD beginning October 16th. In this hilarious play, the titular mechanical monster looms large in the minds of actors Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider as they struggle to complete production of a film that will go on to make cinema history. Alcohol flows, egos collide, and tempers flare on a chaotic voyage that just might lead to magic…if it doesn’t sink them all. Step aboard the Orca and into a “profound dive behind the scenes of the making of Jaws” (The Daily Telegraph, ★★★★). This Olivier Award-nominated new play is “hilariously brilliant and pure genius” raves the Sunday Express (★★★★★) and stars Ian Shaw (War Horse, Common) as his father, Robert Shaw.

If you’re looking for a serious scare that stays grounded in classical drama, we recommend streaming Macbeth starring Patrick Stewart. Stewart and Kate Fleetwood reprise their Tony-nominated stage performances in this gripping adaptation of Shakespeare’s masterful tragedy, which relocates the bloody action of the famous play to a nameless 20th-century netherworld. Devastating ambition, frightening prophecies, and supernatural forces collide to bring about one of the most tragic stage stories ever told. This title is available to North American subscribers only.

For a lighter tale based on a popular television show, check out Stranger Sings: The Parody Musical. When a small 1980s town begins experiencing a strange series of supernatural phenomena after a boy goes missing, it’s up to the boy’s friends, his kooky mom, a mysterious young girl with mind powers (and daddy issues), a bunch of horny teens, and a sleepy sheriff with emotional baggage to find the boy before the whole town turns “upside down.” This hilarious romp with an unforgettable, dimension-hopping monster is the perfect campy adventure to stream this Halloween.

Looking for a frightening fairytale with a conscience? The beloved musical Into the Woods features Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham as Stephen Sondheim’s famously kooky Witch. Concealing her own motivations, she sends the desperate Baker and his wife on a quest, promising them their wish of conceiving a child if they can do what she asks. Along the way we meet other famous fairytale characters, including Cinderella, Rapunzel, and Little Red Riding Hood, whose overlapping stories culminate in a tale of family, magic, and the gray areas that exist between right and wrong.

Finally, if you’re seeking a musical fright-fest complete with murder, madness, and a few suspicious meat pies, we recommend Sondheim’s masterful musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. Starring the legendary Angela Lansbury as the calculating Mrs. Lovett, the story concerns a barber named Benjamin Barker (George Hearn) who is unjustly sentenced to serve a prison term in Australia because the judge in his case lusts after his wife. Upon returning to London, the barber assumes the name Sweeney Todd and begins to slice the throats of customers who come to his shop. The musical is based on the book Sweeney Todd by Christopher Wood and the play Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street by Christopher Bond. This title is available to stream in the US only.

Craving more? The award-winning hit musical featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, Bat Out Of Hell, is up next, arriving on BroadwayHD this December! Visit www.broadwayhd.com to subscribe today.

