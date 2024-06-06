Diane Paulus-Led Production of Romeo and Juliet to Open A.R.T. 2024-25 Season

The season will also feature new work by Kate Hamill, Ayodele Casel, and the Lazours.

American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced details of its upcoming 2024-25 season, which will kick off with a new production of Romeo and Juliet helmed by the company’s artistic director Diane Paulus. She reunited with her Jagged Little Pill collaborator Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who will choreograph this reimagined staging of Shakespeare’s classic tale of star-crossed love. Performances begin August 31 and are slated through October 6.

Ayodele Casel’s Diary of a Tap Dancer will make its world premiere December 12 – January 4. According to an official press release, the show “interweaves dance, narrative, and song to share the story of her own life and honor the histories and legacies of the extraordinary women tap dancers who came before her.” Torya Beard directs.

Kate Hamill, author of popular stage adaptations of Sense & Sensibility and Little Women, will take on Homer with a new adaptation of The Odyssey, making its world premiere February 8 – March 16, 2025. Shana Cooper directs.

March 27 – April 13, 2025, A.R.T. will present the world premiere of Night Side Songs by Daniel and Patrick Lazour. An official press release claims this musical theater work “gives voice to doctors, patients, researchers, and caregivers to meld the realms of the well and the sick.” As previously reported, the Lazours will also present the off-Broadway debut of their musical We Live in Cairo as part of the upcoming season at New York Theatre Workshop. That musical made its world premiere at A.R.T. in 2019. Taibi Magar directs both productions.

A fifth production slated for the spring of 2025 will be announced at a future date.