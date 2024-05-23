New Play About Gaza Will Be Part of New York Theatre Workshop 2024-25 Season

The season will kick off with a new musical about the Arab Spring, and will feature Colman Domingo and Patricia McGregor’s play about Nat “King” Cole.

New York Theatre Workshop has announced three productions for its forthcoming 2024-25 season, with a fourth production still to be revealed.

The season kicks off this fall with the new musical We Live in Cairo, featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Daniel & Patrick Lazour. Inspired by the events of the Arab Spring, it follows six student activists as they work to overthrow the oppressive Mubarak regime. Taibi Magar (The Half-God of Rainfall) directs. The world premiere of We Live in Cairo took place at American Repertory Theater in 2019.

A Knock on the Roof will take the stage in the winter of 2025. Written and performed by Khawla Ibraheem, it tells the story of a mother living in Gaza. The title refer to the euphemism the Israeli military uses to describe the warnings it offers to civilians before an air strike. Oliver Butler, who helmed NYTW’s wildly successful production of Heidi Schreck’s What the Constitution Means to Me, will direct. This is a co-production with piece by piece productions and will be presented in partnership with the 20th edition of Under the Radar.

In spring 2025, NYTW will present Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole, a new play with music by Tony and Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo and NYTW Artistic Director Patricia McGregor. Dulé Hill (The West Wing) will star as Nat “King” Cole and Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) will star as Sammy Davis Jr. in this story about the final broadcast of Cole’s groundbreaking NBC variety show. The show features the songs “Nature Boy,” “It’s a Good Day,” “Smile,” and “Unforgettable.” McGregor directs. Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole was originally commissioned and produced by People’s Light. The original development and premiere of Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole was supported by The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage and produced by Geffen Playhouse.

Performance schedules, casting, and full creative teams will be announced at a later date.