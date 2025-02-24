Derry Girls Star Saoirse-Monica Jackson to Lead New Off-Broadway Comedy Irishtown

Tony nominee Kate Burton and Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson will headline the Irish Rep’s New York premiere of Ciara Elizabeth Smyth’s Irishtown, directed by Nicole Murphy Dubey. Previews begin April 2 in advance of an April 13 opening, for a run scheduled to conclude on Mary 25.

Joining Burton and Jackson will be Kevin Oliver, Brenda Meaney, and Angela Reed, with Roger Clark providing voiceover work. The production will have sets and lighting by Colm McNally, costumes by Orla Long, sound by Caroline Eng, and props by Nicole Rozanski.

In Irishtown, a Dublin-based theater company has started rehearsals for its new Broadway-bound production, but the actors have decided that the writer is being too experimental. It was was first presented in 2023 as part of Irish Rep’s New Works Summer Festival and was further developed in a workshop in 2024.