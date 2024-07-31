Death Becomes Her, With Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard, Announces Full Broadway Ensemble

The new musical also stars Christopher Sieber and Michelle Williams.

The new musical Death Becomes Her has set its Broadway debut. The show will run at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre beginning October 23, with opening night set for November 21.

Death Becomes Her on Broadway will star Megan Hilty, Jennifer Simard, Christopher Sieber, and Michelle Williams, who all originated their roles in the debut run.

Update, July 31, 2024: The full ensemble will include Marija Abney, Lauren Celentano, Sarita Colon, Kaleigh Cronin, Natalie Charle Ellis, Taurean Everett, Michael Graceffa, Neil Haskell, Kolton Krouse, Josh Lamon, Sarah Meahl, Ximone Rose, Sir Brock Warren, Bud Weber, Ryan Worsing, and Warren Yang. Kyle Brown, Lakota Knuckle, Johanna Moise, and Amy Quanbeck are the swings.

With a book by Marco Pennette and score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, Death Becomes Her is directed and choreographed by Christopher Gattelli. Inspired by the film of the same title, it tells the story of two glamorous rivals battling for the affection of the same man, who are given the secret to eternal life, with macabre results.

Gattelli’s production is designed by Derek McLane (sets), Paul Tazewell (costumes), Justin Townsend (lighting), Peter Hylenski (sound), Charles LaPointe (hair and wigs), and Joe Delude II (makeup). Fight direction is by Thomas Schall. Music supervision is by Mary-Mitchell Campbell. The music team includes Doug Besterman (orchestrations), Sam Daviss (dance arrangements), and Ben Cohn (music direction).

In Chicago, Death Becomes Her ran through June 2 at the Cadillac Palace Theatre.