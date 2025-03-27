David Mamet's Henry Johnson to Have Chicago Premiere

The play is presented by Victory Gardens Theater, in celebration of the 50th anniversary of its founding.

Victory Gardens Theater, in association with Relentless Theatre Group, will present the midwest premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner David Mamet’s newest play, Henry Johnson.

Presented in celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of Victory Gardens, the production will be directed by Joseph Jefferson Award winner Edward Torres (co-founder and artistic director emeritus at Teatro Vista) and will run April 9-May 4.

Henry Johnson stars Thomas Gibson (Dharma & Greg), Keith Kupferer (Ghostlight), Al’Jaleel McGhee (Noises Off), and Daniil Krimer.

This is the first production of Henry Johnson since its world premiere in Los Angeles in 2023. The play is about Henry Johnson, a middle-aged man, as he navigates a series of encounters, both in the corporate world and in prison.

The production features lighting design by Jared Gooding, costume design by Stephanie Cluggish, set design by CODESIGN STUDIOS, props by Jeff Brain, and fight choreography by David Woolley.