David Greenspan Will Star in Off-Broadway Production of On Set With Theda Bara

Greenspan will play all four characters in Joey Merlo’s play.

Transport Group and Lucille Lortel Theatre present the off-Broadway engagement of Joey Merlo’s On Set With Theda Bara starring six-time Obie winner David Greenspan (The Patsy, Strange Interlude). Directed by Jack Serio, the solo show will run February 6-March 9 at the Brick in Williamsburg.

Greenspan plays four characters in this coming-of-age, campy melodrama in which a genderqueer teen and their gay detective father come face-to-face with Theda Bara, the real-life vamp and silent film star of the 1910s.

On Set With Theda Bara premiered at the Exponential Festival in February 2023. Transport Group and Lucille Lortel Theatre agreed to produce the show under an off-Broadway agreement, while maintaining the intimate staging that seats only 50 people a night around a table to create the atmosphere of a seance.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Frank J. Oliva, costume designer Avery Reed, lighting designer Stacey Derosier, and sound designer Brandon Bulls.