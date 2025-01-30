The Public Theater announced additional casting for this summer’s production of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, directed by the Public’s associate artistic director and resident director Saheem Ali (Fat Ham). Newly announced cast members include b (Toros) as Antonio, Bill Camp (The Crucible) as Sir Toby Belch, Khris Davis (Death of a Salesman) as Orsino, Junior Nyong’o as Sebastian alongside his real-life sibling Lupita Nyong’o as Viola, Daphne Rubin-Vega (Rent) as Maria, and Moses Sumney as Feste. The production will reopen the revitalized Delacorte Theater and will run from August 7-September 14, with an officially opening on August 21.

As previously announced, the cast for Free Shakespeare in the Park’s Twelfth Night also includes Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Malvolio, Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Modern Family) as Andrew Aguecheek, Lupita Nyong’o (12 Years a Slave) as Viola, and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Olivia. Complete casting and a design team will be announced at a later date.

This will be the seventh production of Twelfth Night at The Delacorte. Previous iterations were produced in 1969 (directed by founder Joseph Papp), 1986, 1989, 2002, 2009, and an adaptation for Public Works in 2018.