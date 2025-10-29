Daniel Radcliffe Returning to Broadway in Every Brilliant Thing

Radcliffe will star in this acclaimed solo play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe.

Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe will return to Broadway this spring in Every Brilliant Thing, Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe’s solo play about finding the beauty in every day life.

Directed by Jeremy Herrin and Duncan Macmillan, Every Brilliant Thing will run at the Hudson Theatre February 21-May 24. Opening night is March 12.

Every Brilliant Thing is the story of a young man who attempts to ease his mother’s depression by creating a list of all the things in the world that make life worth living. First presented in 2014 by Paines Plough, the work made its off-Broadway debut that year at the Barrow Street Theatre, performed by Donahoe. Donahoe also stars in the 2016 HBO film adaptation. This Broadway engagement follows a West End run at the @SohoPlace theater.

The creative team includes scenic and costume designer Vicki Mortimer, lighting designer Jack Knowles, and sound designer Tom Gibbons.

Of the original production, our critic said it “succeeds in turning a piece about the grave subject of suicide into the most joyful session you’ll ever attend.”