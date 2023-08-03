Daniel J. Watts, Lizan Mitchell, and more Cast in The Refuge Plays Off-Broadway

The world premiere of Nathan Alan Davis’s drama will take place at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre, in association with New York Theatre Workshop.

Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Nathan Alan Davis’s The Refuge Plays, which is set to begin previews at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre on September 14, ahead of an official opening night October 4. The limited engagement is scheduled through November 12.

According to an official description, “Late at night, deep in the woods of southern Illinois, a ghost tells Gail she will die within the next 24 hours. So begins The Refuge Plays, an epic tale that follows one Black family over 70 years.”