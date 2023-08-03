Daniel J. Watts, Lizan Mitchell, and more Cast in The Refuge Plays Off-Broadway
Complete casting has been announced for the world premiere of Nathan Alan Davis’s The Refuge Plays, which is set to begin previews at Roundabout Theatre Company’s Laura Pels Theatre on September 14, ahead of an official opening night October 4. The limited engagement is scheduled through November 12.
According to an official description, “Late at night, deep in the woods of southern Illinois, a ghost tells Gail she will die within the next 24 hours. So begins The Refuge Plays, an epic tale that follows one Black family over 70 years.”
The cast of The Refuge Plays includes Ngozi Jane Anyanwu as “Joy,” Jerome Preston Bates as “Reginald,” Jessica Frances Dukes as “Gail,” Jon Michael Hill as “Walking Man,” Mallori Taylor Johnson as “Symphony,” Lizan Mitchell as “Clydette,” Nicole Ari Parker as “Early,” Daniel J. Watts as “Crazy Eddie,” Lance Coadie Williams as “Dax,” and JJ Wynder as “Ha-Ha.”
Patricia McGregor directs, with a creative team that includes Arnulfo Maldonado (sets), Emilio Sosa (costumes), Stacey Derosier (lighting), Marc Anthony Thompson (original music and sound), Imani Uzuri (composer and vocal soundscapes), and Paloma McGregor (movement coordinator).
The Refuge Plays is produced in association with New York Theatre Workshop.