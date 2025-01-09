Daniel Breaker, Merle Dandridge Joining Hadestown Cast

Meet two new stars of the Broadway production for 2025.

Daniel Breaker and Merle Dandridge will return to Broadway in Hadestown beginning February 18.

Breaker (Once Upon a Mattress) replaces Lillias White as Hermes; Dandridge (The Last of Us) takes over for Allison Russell as Persephone. White and Russell depart on February 16.

With a Tony-winning score by Anaïs Mitchell and Tony-winning direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown resets the myth of Orpheus and Eurydice in a soot-blackened underworld ruled over by a cruel industrialist named Hades. His wife, Persephone, is understandably eager to escape to the flowers and fresh air offered on the surface.

As previously announced, Hailey Kilgore will take over the role of Eurydice, Carlos Valdes will take over the role of Orpheus, and Tom Hewitt will take over the role of Hades on January 14, 2025.